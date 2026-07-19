The reason Yamal's father will not be at the World Cup final: It's better to stay home...

Lamine Yamal's father will not attend the World Cup due to not being fit enough to travel due to health reasons.

Yamal is currently “wrapped in cotton” due to recent injuries, but he is set to start for Spain as they clash against current world champions Argentina later tonight.

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When asked if Spain would win the World Cup, Yamal simply smiled and said "yes" and as confidence grows amongst the squad, questions have been raised about his father’s absence from the tournament.

His father, Mounir Nasraoui, explained he did not feel fit to travel this summer due to his health in what is a heartbreaking revelation as he misses his son play live this summer.

"I'm an epileptic. I have to take a lot of medication every day, and I can have an epilepsy seizure.

"I could be here, right now, under the effects of stress or emotion, and have a seizure without realising it. So you always have to think things through carefully.

"Before travelling, you have to think about me, about him, and about all the people around us, you know? I might end up causing problems. So it's better to stay home and watch all this from here."

The 19-year-old has scored one goal and has not made an assist in the tournament so far in what has been an underwhelming string of performances for the Barcelona star this summer.

Mounir will hope to see his son bounce back against Argentina as Spain aim to be crowned world champions for the first time since 2010 when they overcame the Netherlands.