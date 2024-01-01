Former striker returns to Brighton as academy mentor who could inspire next generation

Tomer Hemed has returned to Brighton as a mentor in the academy as he looks to inspire the next generation.

Tomer will be a driving force for the professional development phase and youth development phase teams.

Advertisement Advertisement

Academy manager Ian Buckman cannot wait to work with Tomer who he believes will have a positive impact on the young talent at the club.

Tomer is incredibly well thought of both inside the club and by our supporters. As a mentor, he will bring vast experience and know-how that players throughout the age groups can tap into.

"He adds to the group of former players who have returned here to work in the academy. Having that understanding of the club's expectations and how we operate will be incredibly beneficial to the department.”

During Brighton’s promotion-winning campaign from the Championship in 2017, Tomer scored 11 league goals and helped the side make history.

He then went on to a number of sides including Charlton Athletic, A-League sides Wellington Phoenix and Western Sydney Wanderers, before returning to Israel to play for Hapoel Be’er Sheva and Maccabi Haifa where ended his career.