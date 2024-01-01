Fulham striker earns new contract after impressive loan last season

Fulham striker Olly Sanderson has signed a new two year deal after excellent performances whilst on loan at Oxford City and Sutton United.

The youngster scored 13 goals across both clubs last season and has rightly earned a new deal with the Cottagers that includes an optional third year extension.

Advertisement Advertisement

After signing his new contract at Fulham, the 20-year-old spoke about how happy he is securing his future.

“It’s a really good feeling to sign a new contract. It just shows all the hard work and effort that I’ve been putting in, especially over the last two years.

"I want to thank everybody who’s helped me along the way; my family, players and staff.

“I was really happy with how everything went last season, having a good loan at Sutton where I learned a lot and enjoyed a good experience.

“I’m looking to continue playing men’s football this season and getting as many minutes under my belt as possible.”