Brighton playmaker joins Grimsby on season long loan

Luca Barrington is set to spend the season with Grimsby Town after impressing at the Brighton academy.

Barrington joined Albion in 2022 from Manchester City and has since become a key player for Palace in the Premier League 2 where he has bagged two goals and six assists in just 17 appearances.

Men’s under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth spoke about what an opportunity it is for the young midfielder.

“This is a great first opportunity for Luca to be involved in the day-to-day of a men’s first-team environment at a really good level.

“Pathway development manager Gordon Greer and his team will monitor Luca’s progress throughout the season. We wish him the best of luck.”

Grimsby Head Coach David Artell spoke about what a prospect the player is and how excited he is to get working with him.

“We’re excited to have Luca – he’s an excellent, technical player who’s going to provide us with something a bit different.”

“He’s a versatile forward who can play off both flanks and likes to get in behind the opposition. We wanted to strength ourselves in that area of the pitch and, technically, he is very good.”

“We’re really happy to have him here and we’re also thankful to Brighton for allowing Luca to join us.”

The youngster could be available for Grimsby’s League Two opener at Fleetwood Town on Saturday.