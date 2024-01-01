DONE DEAL: Port Vale snap up Brighton youngster Baker-Boaitey

Lower division English side Port Vale have made their 13th summer signing this week.

They have secured a deal with Brighton to bring in youngster Benicio Baker-Boaitey.

The 20-year-old is joining the club on a season long loan deal to play regular football.

The England Under-20 star has already spent time at West Ham United and FC Porto as a youth player.

"He has great skills and a competitive spirit that will immediately boost our attacking options," said Vale boss Darren Moore.

“Besides his talent on the field, Benicio has the right attitude and work ethic we look for at Port Vale. He’s eager to learn and push himself to be the best he can be."