Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

FIFA could land first external payments in October 2026

FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino.Profimedia

FIFA look set to push ahead with their heavily criticised plan to bring in external funding streams.

Football's governing body confirmed its proposal earlier this week - with a view to creating a commercial subsidiary body to run its main events - including the World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement

As part of the plans, there will be an offer of up to a 20% stake put forward to external investors to buy into and FIFA has given all 211 member associations until September 19th to confirm if they agree with the plan.

Members who do accept the terms could be in line for quickfire access an initial $20m (£15m) pay out followed by that amount paid again in future as the project develops.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been openly called out by UEFA and several major European associations, but he is prepared to risk what comes next, in pursuit of of a major financial injection.

UEFA have convened an emergency meeting today, but reports from BBC Sport have indicated a timeline is in place for FIFA to receive the money, before handing it out to federations.

Investors will be given access to the details of investment opportunities in August, including term sheets. From September, they can indicate how much they are looking to invest and confirm all necessary closing details.

October could see the final agreements signed off on by all parties involved and funds may land in FIFA's accounts by the end of that month.

Mentions
World Championship

Related Articles

Carlo Ancelotti names point where Brazil 'lost' World Cup title chance

Fermin Lopez opens up on the "worst summer" after missing out on Spain's World Cup glory

Dutch FA speaks out against FIFA and Infantino's plan to sell off World Cup