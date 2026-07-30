FIFA could land first external payments in October 2026

FIFA look set to push ahead with their heavily criticised plan to bring in external funding streams.

Football's governing body confirmed its proposal earlier this week - with a view to creating a commercial subsidiary body to run its main events - including the World Cup

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As part of the plans, there will be an offer of up to a 20% stake put forward to external investors to buy into and FIFA has given all 211 member associations until September 19th to confirm if they agree with the plan.

Members who do accept the terms could be in line for quickfire access an initial $20m (£15m) pay out followed by that amount paid again in future as the project develops.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been openly called out by UEFA and several major European associations, but he is prepared to risk what comes next, in pursuit of of a major financial injection.

UEFA have convened an emergency meeting today, but reports from BBC Sport have indicated a timeline is in place for FIFA to receive the money, before handing it out to federations.

Investors will be given access to the details of investment opportunities in August, including term sheets. From September, they can indicate how much they are looking to invest and confirm all necessary closing details.

October could see the final agreements signed off on by all parties involved and funds may land in FIFA's accounts by the end of that month.