Dutch FA speaks out against FIFA and Infantino's plan to sell off World Cup

The Dutch FA have spoken out against FIFA and Gianni Infantino's plan to sell of the World Cup.

Under the drafted proposal, a new $20 billion subsidiary would be established to manage the commercial rights of the World Cup and the Club World Cup.

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Infantino is looking to sell 20% of the company to private equity firms, with staunch allies of US president Donald Trump already lining up.

The Dutch FA (KNVB) have now joined a chorus of European disapproval for the proposal, calling it a "very worrying development".

In a statement to NU.nl, the Dutch governing body warned: "Based on what has now been released, we consider this a very worrying development for international football."

They also confirmed that they will now make a decision on it until full details are formally presented.

"As soon as the official elaboration of this plan is available, we will jointly carefully study and discuss the proposal," the KNVB added.

"For us, the interests of football, good governance, and transparency must always be the guiding principles."