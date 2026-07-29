Fermin Lopez opens up on the "worst summer" after missing out on Spain's World Cup glory

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has opened up on the "worst summer" after missing out on Spain's World Cup win through injury.

The 23-year-old had a sensational 2025-26 for Barcelona, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists in his 48 games across all competitions.

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Lopez looked set to be a key player for Spain during the World Cup, but a fractured metatarsal ended that dream, and he was forced to watch from home.

Speaking to Catalunya Radio, Lopez opened up on what he described as the “worst summer, for sure.”

“It’s been worst summer, for sure. Everything was going well… feeling in the peak of my form and then the injury arrived”, he said.

“At first, I couldn't watch the Spain matches, it was tough as I also wanted to be there and play, since I was in my best form.

“But the win meant a lot to me too, this is my country as those are my teammates, especially the Barcelona players there.

“It also taught me a lot, I learned a lot… but this setback had really hit me hard. I have to admit that.

“The goal is to return from this injury with a strong motivation, and I believe I am totally ready. Last season, I showed my value and what I can offer to the team.

"And this season, I must continue to develop and play at the same level as last season”.