Man Utd to adjust transfer plans as Rashford future remains unclear

Manchester United have shifted their transfer focus towards signing a new left-back instead of a winger, as they also consider the possibility of Marcus Rashford remaining at Old Trafford.

United have been planning on Rashford leaving the club this window and still believe a transfer could open up.

Advertisement Advertisement

But plans for a new left winger appear to be on the back burner for now while they assess the squad's true needs.

Sources say a new full-back is a priority now, along with another midfield player.

United had been exploring options including Everton's Iliman Ndiaye, but the situation has become complicated and they have been leaning towards an approach for Lewis Hall ahead of any new attacker.

The Rashford dilemma will roll on while they wait for clubs to come forward. A move to Barcelona had appeared to be the most attractive solution for all parties, but Anthony Gordon’s move to Spain changed the picture.

Rashford is understood to be determined that any permanent departure from United must take him to one of Europe’s top leagues. Interest from clubs in the USA, Saudi Arabia and Turkey has been mentioned but are not a realistic option for the England international at this stage of his career.

United may now have to rethink his role, or consider a loan, if there are no takers at his £30 million valuation.

The club do not plan to freeze him out of the squad so it is possible he is reintegrated during pre-season if the situation drags on. A return to the first-team picture, which once seemed highly unlikely, is a possibility if no suitable move emerges.

Rashford's recent stats Flashscore

Rashford’s future also influences United’s recruitment plans. The club have looked at options on the left wing, but the focus on a left-back is only likely to increase further if Rashford stays.

Newcastle United's Hall remains one of United’s leading targets before the transfer window closes, although the club are also exploring alternatives. That is because Newcastle’s other player departures could make a deal difficult, with the Magpies potentially reluctant to lose another member of their squad.

United still have time to make additions, but Rashford’s unresolved future impacts the complexion of their summer.