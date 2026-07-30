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Carlo Ancelotti names point where Brazil 'lost' World Cup title chance

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti.Reuters

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on how his team failed to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ancelotti was installed as Brazil head coach in May 2025 - as the first foreign manager to lead the Samba Boys - and he secured qualification for the tournament with ease.

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However, despite heading into the World Cup viewed as dark horses to challenge for a first world title since 2002, his side crashed out to Norway in the last 16.

Top spot in Group C paired Brazil against Japan in the first knockout phase, where they squeezed out a 2-1 win, before going down to the same score line as Erling Haaland netted two late goals.

Ancelotti has offered a clear perspective on the exact moment where Brazil faltered as the veteran Italian coach called out the controversial hydration breaks.

"I think we lost the World Cup during the hydration break vs Norway.

"Until that moment, the team was in control. It’s also true Norway had a lot of possession in their half, they played the same way against England. They controlled the game and they could’ve won.

"That’s where my mistake may have been, thinking the team had lost control of the game when it hadn’t.

"I made a few changes to the line up, and then we had the problem with Erling Haaland’s goal."

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