Ex FIFA boss: World Cup investment plans 'highly likely to be approved'

FIFA's bold plan to pursue new and controversial investment streams for major tournaments - including the World Cup - could become a reality.

As part of a shock update, football's world governing body has confirmed a scheme to create a new commercial subsidiary to run its main events - including the World Cup - with external investors offered the chance to buy stakes in it.

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That decision has triggered an outcry of opposition with UEFA's 55 member associations holding an emergency meeting later this week, to decide their next steps, as FIFA press ahead with their idea.

The main issue focuses on concerns over too much influence in those competitions from private investors, despite FIFA's claim of the money being distributed to football associations across the world.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has since written to all 211 FIFA member associations stating they will receive $40m (£30m) if they back his idea, with a deadline of 19 September for football federations to accept, if they want to access an initial $20m (£15m).

As the backlash continues towards Infantino, former FIFA governance committee chair Miguel Maduro believes there is little UEFA and others can do to block the move.

"The problem is the way the governance structure of FIFA operates is such that it works as a 'political cartel' that's fed and supported on a system of patronage.

"If you promise to lots of national associations that you're going to give them $20M, which for many this $20M is more money than they can ever conceive of having, there's a very high likelihood this will be approved because these associations need the money."