Enzo Fernandez's father calls out 'World Cup lies' focused on his son

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Argentina international Enzo Fernandez.
Argentina international Enzo Fernandez.Reuters

Enzo Fernandez remains at the centre of a controversy following Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The Chelsea midfielder was sent off in the final seconds of normal time - for a late challenge on Pau Cubarsi - before Ferran Torres' extra time goal sealed victory for La Roja.

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The post-match celebrations were dominated by violent clashes between both sets of players with Argentina now under a FIFA investigation for their conduct in New Jersey.

FIFA have also appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to review the referee's report and post-match video footage with a decision expected  between August 5th and 10th.

Argentina pair Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina are a key focus, alongside coach Roberto Ayala, but FIFA have confirmed reports of Paredes being shown a red card during the melee are inaccurate.

However, there have also been bold rumours of match fixing in relation to the defending champions, with Fernandez's father Raul coming out to dismiss any talk of outside influence on the squad.

"My son told me everything that's being said is a lie. I have to believe him and I think it was just an off day for him."

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