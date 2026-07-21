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Decision date 'revealed' as FIFA launch Argentina World Cup probe

Ugly post-match scenes after Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup final win over Argentina.
Ugly post-match scenes after Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup final win over Argentina.Reuters

Argentina will learn their fate over a possible FIFA punishment in August following a bad tempered end to their 2026 World Cup final defeat to Spain.

The 2022 champions came up short in the final in New Jersey as Ferran Torres netted an extra time winner to seal a 1-0 victory for Luis de la Fuente's team at the MetLife Stadium.

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However, the post-match celebrations were dominated by several violent scuffles between players from both sides, which were picked up by TV cameras and shared across social media.

FIFA have since confirmed an investigation has been opened into the incident with a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor now appointed to review the referee's report and post-match video footage.

Argentina pair Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina are a key focus, alongside coach Roberto Ayala, but FIFA have confirmed reports of Paredes being shown a red card during the melee are inaccurate.

Speculation over when FIFA will conclude their investigation is a key question from Spain's perspective with confirmation already in place that Argentina will not be punished for displaying a political banner relating to the Falkland Islands after their semi-final win over England.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim all evidence has been handed to the investigator and a decision is expected to land between August 5th and 10th.

The expectation is for a minimum three-match ban for 'violent conduct' relating to Paredes' aggression towards Barcelona pair Gavi and Eric Garcia with Molina and Ayala potentially facing the same scenario.

The Argentinian FA could also be hit with a fine for an 'unsporting gesture' after several players faced the crowd during Spain's trophy presentation.

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Leandro ParedesRoberto AyalaNahuel MolinaArgentinaSpainWorld Championship

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