Cape Verde’s Cabral wins World Cup Goal of the Tournament

Cape Verde full-back Sidny Lopes Cabral has won the World Cup Goal of the Tournament award for his stunning strike against Argentina in the round of 32.

The tournament debutants pushed the 2022 champions and eventual 2026 runners-up to the limit, twice coming from behind before suffering a 3-2 defeat after Diney Borges’ own goal.

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Cabral scored Cape Verde’s second equaliser with a spectacular effort, skipping past Alexis Mac Allister before curling a right-footed shot beyond Emiliano Martinez and into the far corner.

The 22-year-old recently joined Trabzonspor from Benfica for €10m.

Cape Verde also made history by becoming the first African nation to score twice against a reigning World Cup champion in one match, while their run included three group-stage draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.