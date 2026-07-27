Cape Verde’s Cabral wins World Cup Goal of the Tournament

The tournament debutants pushed the 2022 champions and eventual 2026 runners-up to the limit, twice coming from behind before suffering a 3-2 defeat after Diney Borges’ own goal.
Cabral scored Cape Verde’s second equaliser with a spectacular effort, skipping past Alexis Mac Allister before curling a right-footed shot beyond Emiliano Martinez and into the far corner.
The 22-year-old recently joined Trabzonspor from Benfica for €10m.
Cape Verde also made history by becoming the first African nation to score twice against a reigning World Cup champion in one match, while their run included three group-stage draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.