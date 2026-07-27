Di Maria says Lionel Messi "can continue for many more years" and "has no ceiling" at 39

Argentina icon Angel Di Maria has praised Lionel Messi as he reflects on his country's World Cup campaign.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is widely expected to have been Messi's final World Cup in what is a disappointing end as Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in the final this summer.

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Messi has repeatedly said he isn't making long-term decisions and will judge it based on how he feels physically when it comes to 2030 where he will be 43 years old.

Despite the physical limitations, Di Maria believes that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner still has what it takes to compete and could make an impact much like Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal at 41 years old.

"Leo has to keep going as long as he wants. I think he can continue for many more years. At 39, he's shown that he's one of the best and that he can continue to be one of the best in history. He hg, there's nothing more for him."

"Scaloni is the leader of the national team, I hope he stays for everyone's sake. He's developing a good generation of young players who are coming through now, and every little bit helps. I hope he stays; it's his decision. Scaloni, better than anyone, knows what he wants, but obviously, as an Argentine, I'd like him to continue."

Di Maria also sent a message to his side who he says should be proud, especially after their iconic win over England.

“They deserve more than just applause for everything they've achieved and have continued to achieve. Beating England was the culmination of all that. For me, the World Cup ended there, and we gave the country its greatest joy, and that's the most beautiful thing for everyone."

Messi is yet to announce his retirement and he is unlikely to make a decision until the next World Cup grows near.