Burnley confirm signing of experienced Ipswich goalkeeper who was crucial to promotion
Burnley have announced the signing of experienced goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky on a free transfer from Ipswich Town in what is a major deal between the two sides.

The 33-year-old who was vital to Ipswich Town’s League One and Championship promotion has signed a two-year deal at Turf Moor as manager Scott Parker looks to strengthen his squad. 

Hladky becomes the club's fourth new addition of the summer after Shurandy Sambo, Lucas Pires and Andreas Hountondji as Burnley look to aim for promotion and make their way back up to the Premier League. 

The Czech keeper is over the moon with the move as he told the club website: 

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here and get all the paperwork done," said the shot stopper.  

“I’ve heard a lot of things about Burnley and I’m well aware of this club. It’s got great history, an unbelievable fanbase and I knew it was the place for me.  

“I’m excited to get out and train today, I feel really well and I’m ready to get out there.” 

Hladky has had a long career starting in the Czech Republic before heading to Scottish club St Mirren then Salford where he won the golden glove which caught the eye of Ipswich where he became a fan favourite. 

 

