DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign Burnley keeper for major fee

Ipswich sign Burnley keeper for huge fee
Ipswich sign Burnley keeper for huge feeAction Plus
Ipswich Town have secured the signature of Kosovo goalkeeper Arijanet Muric from Burnley.

The Premier League newcomers will be paying a fee of £10m and a potential £5m in add-ons.

Muric was at Burnley for the past two years, but only started 10 Premier League games last term.

"I'm looking forward to getting started," Muric told TownTV.

"I watched how the team played last season and feel the style will suit me very well, so this is the perfect move for me."

Ipswich’s previous starting keeper Vaclav Hladky left the club in the summer.

