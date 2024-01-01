Tribal Football
Man Utd boss Ten Hag welcomes new keeper coach Ten Rouwelaar

Manchester United have officially announced that Jelle ten Rouwelaar has joined the club as a goalkeeping coach.

United are continuing the Dutch revolution of manager Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff.

Ten Rouwelaar was at Burnley since 2022, working under their previous boss Vincent Kompany.

“Jelle is experienced with English football and he has some great innovations in goalkeeping, a new approach and it’s very interesting,” said Ten Hag to club media

“I’m convinced he will really help our game, as a team, but especially the keepers, as a squad, as a team, their position in the team and how they’re aligned with the rest of the team and playing as a collective.”

