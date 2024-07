Ipswich in advanced talks to sign Burnley keeper Muric

Ipswich in advanced talks to sign Burnley keeper Muric

Ipswich Town are in advanced talks to sign Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

The Athletic says Muric is just days away from moving to Portman Road.

Advertisement Advertisement

The keeper will join Ipswich for a fee of £8m plus £2m in bonuses.

Muric will join Ipswich as Vaclav Hladky departs with his contract at Ipswich now expired.

Last season, Muric made 10 Premier League starts and also featured in four Cup games.