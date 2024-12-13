2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying draw: Heavyweight European nations discover their paths
The group stage begins in March 2025 and lasts until November, with the top team in every group earning a spot at the World Cup.
The twelve runners-up and the four best Nations League group winners that finished outside the top two of their qualifying group will take part in the play-offs in March 2026.
Due to the Nations League knockout rounds taking place in 2025, a number of countries have been drafted into two potential groups.
The 2026 World Cup will be played in the US, Canada, and Mexico, kicking off on June 11 with the final on July 19, and will be the first to include 48 teams, expanded from 32.
Europe will have 16 places at the tournament, up from 13 at the last World Cup and the 12 group winners qualify automatically.
World Cup qualifying groups
Group A: Winner of Germany vs Italy, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg
Group B: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, Kosovo
Group C: Loser of Portugal vs Denmark, Greece, Scotland, Belarus
Group D: Winner of France vs Croatia, Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan
Group E: Winner of Spain vs Netherlands, Turkiye, Georgia, Bulgaria
Group F: Winner of Portugal vs Denmark, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Armenia
Group G: Loser of Spain vs Netherlands, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta
Group H: Austria, Romania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Cyprus, San Marino
Group I: Loser of Germany vs Italy, Norway, Israel, Estonia, Moldova
Group J: Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein
Group K: England, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, Andorra
Group L: Loser of France vs Croatia, Czechia, Montenegro, Faroe Island, Gibraltar