Boca Juniors in Ramos talks with CWC plan rolled out

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos is in contact with Boca Juniors.

Ramos remains a free agent after leaving Sevilla over the summer.

The defender has held talks with clubs across the world, including from Brazil, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Italy.

Okdiario says Boca are now in talks with Ramos about a deal for the year.

The Argentine giants want Ramos to be part of their Club World Cup campaign in the USA next summer. 

Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme, the former Barcelona and Villarreal star, is now in talks with Ramos, 38, about a New Year move to Argentina.

 

