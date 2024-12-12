Al-Ahli attacker Mahrez: 2034 World Cup great for Saudi football and SPL

Al-Ahli attacker Riyad Mahrez is convinced Saudi Arabian football will receive huge boost from today's decision to award the nation with the 2034 World Cup hosting rights.

The former Manchester City and Leicester City title winning star says he can see the growth and improvement across the country after two years in the Saudi Pro League.

The Algeria international said, “I think this World Cup will bring everyone together. The country is massive, it’s enough to welcome maybe every country in the world. To make it incredible for everyone.

"Until you come here and see it properly with your eyes, you can't imagine how beautiful this country is.

“I’m imagining in ten years’ time, with the stadiums they’re building, it will be an incredible thing for the world.”

“Saudi is a big, big football country. There’s a lot of big teams with a lot of big fans. So many kids seeing you as an example, that’s an amazing feeling to have.

"Hosting this incredible event will showcase how amazing the Saudi people and players are. They have great qualities and are incredibly kind and welcoming."

Riyad Mahrez Saudi Arabia 2034

Mahrez admits he's excited to be part of the SPL and it's ever expanding global footprint across the football landscape.

“With the right structure and support, (Saudi players) will be more than competitive in 2034. They already have so much potential, and the work they're doing is helping grow the league in this country. I’m really looking forward to being involved and witnessing it firsthand, because I’ve been here from the start.

"We can imagine how amazing it will be, but I don’t think even we can fully grasp how incredible it will turn out."

