James and Rayo Vallecano ready to rattle Real Madrid

Saturday’s clash between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Estadio de Vallecas is going to be a special one for James Rodríguez and Carlo Ancelotti, as the two men’s paths will cross yet again.

Having shared dressing rooms at three different clubs, on this occasion James and Ancelotti will face each other as rivals. However, off the pitch they have built a special relationship that dates back to 2014.

After thriving and winning the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, James moved to the Spanish capital to play under the Italian tactician. “Real Madrid’s history will tell you that they always want to have the best players and ones with a future,” Ancelotti said at the time. “We have signed one of the stars of the World Cup. You need these kinds of players for the future, not just for the present.”

Developing a special bond

Ancelotti quickly made him a key part of the team and, under the Italian’s guidance, James flourished in an advanced playmaking role, contributing 17 goals and 18 assists across all competitions during his debut season.

Yet, Ancelotti’s departure from Los Blancos in 2015 marked the beginning of a turbulent period for James, whose form waned under club legend Zinedine Zidane.

Two years later, James and Ancelotti would join forces again, as the current Real Madrid boss lured the Colombia international to Bayern Munich. “We are very happy that we have managed to conclude this transfer,” said the then-Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. “The signing of James Rodríguez was the big wish from our manager, Carlo Ancelotti, after the two of them worked together successfully at Real Madrid.​”

James and Ancelotti together at Real Madrid LaLiga

In Munich, James rediscovered his form, tallying seven goals and 11 assists in his first Bundesliga season. Ancelotti’s trust gave him the confidence to excel for the German giants, demonstrating again their synergy. “It was a very, very good transfer and I have to thank Carlo Ancelotti once again,” Rummenigge admitted in April 2018.

After winning back-to-back Bundesliga titles, James departed Bayern Munich and returned to his parent club, Real Madrid, in the summer of 2019.

It would take the two men just over a year to rejoin forces, this time in the Premier League with Everton. At the Merseyside club, James delivered several moments of brilliance, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 23 league appearances during the 2020/21 campaign.

Injuries did curtail his impact, but Ancelotti didn’t hesitate to reshape Everton’s playing style to suit James’ strengths, showing the unique bond that the two men have developed over the years. “I'll say it with all sincerity that if Carlo weren't here, I wouldn't have come,” James noted after joining Everton.

Both men departed Everton in the summer of 2021, that being the last time they represented the same team. Fast forward three years, and now Ancelotti and James will face each other in a highly-anticipated duel on Saturday.

Real Madrid’s struggles in Vallecas

Having returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory away at Girona FC on Saturday, Real Madrid will look to build momentum when they make this short trip across the Spanish capital. However, Los Blancos have won just one of their last four away fixtures against Rayo Vallecano, having drawn one and lost two of their other most recent visits.

With Rayo Vallecano coming into Saturday’s clash on the back of two straight victories in all competitions, Real Madrid are aware that they won’t have it easy in Ancelotti’s re-encounter with James Rodríguez. The 33-year-old has played seven games so far for Rayo Vallecano this season and registered his first assist last week in a victory in the Copa del Rey. Now, he’ll look to earn minutes and show what he can do against his former club.

