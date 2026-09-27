Nigeria crush Togo to claim WAFU B U-17 title

Nigeria’s Flamingos were crowned champions of the 2026 WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup after cruising to a 4-0 victory over Togo in Sunday’s final.

Captain Harmony Chidi inspired Akeem Busari’s side, converting two first-half penalties to give Nigeria a commanding advantage at the break.

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Oluebube Umejiaku made it 3-0 in the 67th minute before Oluwakemi Adegbuyi completed the rout with a fourth goal in the 90th minute.

The Flamingos finished the competition with a perfect record, winning all five matches while scoring 17 goals and conceding only twice.

Nigeria began with a 5-0 demolition of Niger Republic before beating Ghana 4-2. They followed that with consecutive 2-0 victories over Burkina Faso and hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

With the regional crown secured, Busari’s side will now shift focus to the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.