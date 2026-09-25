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Simon reflects on 100th Nigeria cap after Madagascar win

Simon reflects on 100th Nigeria cap after Madagascar win
Simon reflects on 100th Nigeria cap after Madagascar winMateusz Piotrowski / Alamy / Profimedia

Moses Simon admitted he never imagined reaching 100 appearances for Nigeria after achieving the milestone against Madagascar in Friday’s 2027 AFCON qualifier in Uyo.

The 31-year-old came on in the 61st minute for Akor Adams to make his 100th Super Eagles appearance as Nigeria secured a 2-1 comeback victory.

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After the match, Simon received a special framed Super Eagles shirt bearing his name and number 100. 

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the winger thanked everyone who had played a significant role in helping him reach the landmark.

“First of all I would like to say thanks to the coach for the opportunity, thanks to every coach that gave me this opportunity and also thanks to you all the journalists,” Simon told the media. 

“Of course, this gave me joy and it’s a great privilege to play for the Super Eagles, it’s a dream come true, I never believe I will be there, I never believe I will play 100 games but I just believe one thing whenever I’m called up I will be there to give my 100 percent.”

“The secret to my 100 caps is my family my friends, Nigerians, journalists because when I see the passion you journalists have for football I’m ready to give everything.”

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Moses SimonNigeriaMadagascarAfrican footballAfrica Cup of Nations

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