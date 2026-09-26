Finidi confident Rivers United are better prepared for NPFL

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George believes his team are better prepared for this season’s Nigeria Premier Football League campaign.

The Port Harcourt club finished second behind Rangers last season and remain unbeaten after four matches this term.

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The team had struggled to convert their chances in previous matches, however, the former NPFL champions showed greater attacking efficiency against Kun Khalifat, giving Finidi confidence that they can maintain their impressive start.

“The players that we signed this season are much better than last season. I have always said the quality in the squad is much better,” Finidi told the club’s media.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t convert the chances we created in the continent, and we were eliminated.

“I think the players are beginning to get it right. We hope they continue this way because you never know what will happen in the future.

“I believe we will continue this way. I know my players can play good football, but converting chances was our problem. We are scoring now, and we hope to continue the same way.”