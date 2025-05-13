Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City reach €100m Florian Wirtz agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Former Man Utd transfer chief explains what went wrong in the club's most expensive window
Real Madrid president Florentino makes huge concession in Xabi agreement
UEFA confirm controversial referee Felix Zwayer will officiate Europa League final

Villa midfielder Borland commits his future to the club as he signs a new long term deal

Zack Oaten
Villa midfielder Borland commits his future to the club as he signs a new long term deal
Villa midfielder Borland commits his future to the club as he signs a new long term dealAction Plus
Aston Villa youngster Aidan Borland has signed a new long-term contract with the club after impressing at an academy level.

The former Celtic youngster captained The Villans to a 3-1 victory over Manchester City this season and established his place in the club's under-21s side despite being just 16 years old. He also helped lift the Birmingham Senior Cup via a 9-0 thrashing of Racing Club Warwick last May and led his side to the UEFA Youth League round of 16 earlier in the season. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Academy Manager Mark Harrison had a lot of praise for the teenager who is certainly one to watch for the future under manager Unai Emery who may dip into the academy next season and give Borland a chance in the first team.

"We are delighted to see Aidan sign a new long-term contract. This is well deserved and a recognition of his development since he joined us. 

"Aidan is an intelligent central midfield player who is technically proficient and tactically astute. He has been a regular in our under-21s and under-19 UEFA Youth League and FA Youth Cup teams, captaining on many occasions, which is a reflection of his leadership skills and maturity on and off the pitch. He has also represented Scotland at under-19 international level this season." 

Mentions
UEFA Youth LeagueBorland AidanAston VillaCelticManchester CityPremier League
Related Articles
Napoli and Naples firms in race for Man City icon De Bruyne
Inter Miami allow De Bruyne option to expire as Chicago Fire step forward
Man City coach Reiss: Players will learn from FAYC final defeat