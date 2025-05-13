Villa midfielder Borland commits his future to the club as he signs a new long term deal

Aston Villa youngster Aidan Borland has signed a new long-term contract with the club after impressing at an academy level.

The former Celtic youngster captained The Villans to a 3-1 victory over Manchester City this season and established his place in the club's under-21s side despite being just 16 years old. He also helped lift the Birmingham Senior Cup via a 9-0 thrashing of Racing Club Warwick last May and led his side to the UEFA Youth League round of 16 earlier in the season.

Academy Manager Mark Harrison had a lot of praise for the teenager who is certainly one to watch for the future under manager Unai Emery who may dip into the academy next season and give Borland a chance in the first team.

"We are delighted to see Aidan sign a new long-term contract. This is well deserved and a recognition of his development since he joined us.

"Aidan is an intelligent central midfield player who is technically proficient and tactically astute. He has been a regular in our under-21s and under-19 UEFA Youth League and FA Youth Cup teams, captaining on many occasions, which is a reflection of his leadership skills and maturity on and off the pitch. He has also represented Scotland at under-19 international level this season."