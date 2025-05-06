Tribal Football
Man City coach Reiss: Players will learn from FAYC final defeat
Man City coach Reiss: Players will learn from FAYC final defeat
Manchester City U18 coach Oliver Reiss says his players will learn from their FA Youth Cup final defeat to Aston Villa.

Villa won 3-1 on Monday afternoon, thanks to goals from TJ Carroll, Cole Brannigan and Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba. City had gone ahead inside the opening minute through Matty Warhurst.

Reiss later told the club's website: “First of all, congratulations to Aston Villa.

“From our point of view, I was proud of the lads before the game and even more afterwards. To reach the final again was a big success.

“It was a tough game – some phases we were OK but it was not the game we were used to.

“And with the special atmosphere playing in front of 25,000 fans - to deal with this is very tough.

“All in all, I’m not happy of course – but reaching this final and having the opportunity to play in a game like this, positive for their development.”

