Inter Miami allow De Bruyne option to expire as Chicago Fire step forward

Carlos Volcano
Inter Miami's transfer option for Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has expired.

Inter had named De Bruyne on the MLS "Discovery" list, meaning they had first refusal among all MLS clubs for the Belgian.

But that option has now expired, leaving MLS rivals to compete for De Bruyne's signature.

The 33 year-old is off contract at City at the end of June and he will leave this summer. 

BBC Sport says De Bruyne's agents are scheduled to meet with Chicago Fire officials about a move to the USA this year.

The veteran also is a target for Saudi Pro League clubs, while he is being linked with City's Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

MLSPremier LeagueSaudi Professional LeagueDe Bruyne KevinInter MiamiChicago FireManchester CityNewcastle UtdAston VillaFootball Transfers
