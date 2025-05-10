Napoli and Naples firms in race for Man City icon De Bruyne

Napoli are emerging as a potential new home for departing Manchester City great Kevin de Bruyne.

City have decided to allow De Bruyne to come off contract at the end of the season and talks are already underway over his next move.

Aston Villa and Liverpool have been linked with the veteran this week, while Chicago Fire and San Diego FC are in contact with the veteran's management team.

House-hunting

However Napoli and Naples is firming as a potential destination for the De Bruyne family.

HLN says De Bruyne's wife, Michel Lacroix, has been seen in Naples house-hunting. Interestingly, De Bruyne is also close to Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku.

De Bruyne said last week: "I'm open for anything (next) because I have to look at the whole picture. I'm looking at sporting reasons, family and everything together and what makes the most sense for me and my family.

"I still feel like I can play at a good level, but after I'll have to make a decision once I really know a little bit more."