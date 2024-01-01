Mrozek joins Brommapojkarna on loan after signing new contract with Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek has now joined IF Brommapojkarna on a season long loan after agreeing a new contract with Liverpool.

The Polish star has been at the club since July 2020 and and featured for the club in the 2021–22 UEFA Youth League. His unofficial first-team debut came in 2022 when he played the last 10 minutes of a 2–0 friendly win against Crystal Palace.

IF Brommapojkarna are halfway through their current league campaign and Mrozek will prove some much-needed cover in goal for a side who have conceded 26 goals in 15 games so far.

Mrozek is just 20 years old but this new contract shows the faith the club have in his ability as he could become the next Alisson Becker in the future.