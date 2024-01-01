Tribal Football
Lyon's O'Brien could join the Premier League as two huge clubs circle him

Lyon defender Jake O'Brien could be heading to the Premier League this summer.

The ex-Crystal Palace star moved to France a year ago for regular football.

He has since impressed at Lyon, shining in the French Ligue 1 and earning interest in his services.

Per Foot Mercato, Everton and Brentford are the two teams willing to bring him back to England.

O’Brien is said to have interest in both clubs, as he would likely get a wage rise.

Both teams are speaking with the center back’s representatives, but must also agree a fee with Lyon.

