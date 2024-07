Marseille accept Palace offer for Sarr

Crystal Palace have a deal in place for Olympique Marseille winger Ismaila Sarr.

TMW says Marseille have accepted a bid from Palace for €15m plus €1m in bonuses for Sarr.

The attacker only moved to OM a year ago from Watford.

Last season, Sarr played 35 games, scoring five goals without truly repeating the best of his form with the Hornets.

In his previous campaign in the Premier League, Sarr played 50 games, scoring 10 goals.