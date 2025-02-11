Man City youngster Lewis: UYL great for my development

Youngster Rico Lewis credits his UEFA Youth League experience for preparing him for Manchester City's senior team.

He made six UYL appearances before debuting for Pep Guardiola’s side just 11 months later.

Lewis says those youth matches helped him transition smoothly into UEFA Champions League action at 17.

“When you play in the (Academy) leagues when you’re younger, you play against English teams and even though every game is a big game, it’s nothing like PSG and Real Madrid and the big teams that you obviously watch on TV,” said Lewis to club media.

“I think it helps with not getting too amped up about those big European games.”