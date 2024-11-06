Man City's new sporting director spotted meeting Begiristain this week

Manchester City’s incoming sporting director Hugo Viana met counterpart Txiki Begiristain at the UEFA Youth League this week.

The two were spotted talking as City and Sporting CP’s youth sides met on Tuesday.

The Sporting youth side beat City’s youngsters, as did the senior team in the Champions League group stages.

Viana is joining City in the summer, but is still working for Sporting until the season ends.

The Portuguese club is experiencing some upheaval, with manager Ruben Amorim joining Manchester United on November 11th.

City manager Pep Guardiola stated on Monday he had not yet spoken to Viana.