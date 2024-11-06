Figueroa scores as Liverpool defeat Bayer Leverkusen in UYL

Liverpool’s Under-19s managed to come from behind to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 in the UEFA Youth League.

The youngsters were quickly behind in the contest, going down to Kerim Alajbegovic’s goal.

However, Kieran Morrison got an equalizer, with Carter Pinnington, Keyrol Figueroa and Trent Kone-Doherty getting the other three goals.

The young Reds have been impressive in the Youth League so far this season.

They will next be taking on Real Madrid’s youth team, with the game set to take place on November 27th.