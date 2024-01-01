Man City coach Wilkinson: We will learn from UYL defeat to Inter Milan

Manchester City coach Ben Wilkinson says they will learn from their UEFA Youth League defeat at Inter Milan.

City struck twice via Farid Alfa-Ruprecht, but Inter hammered four past their defence on the day to win 4-2.

“From a coaches’ point of view it was a difficult game,” Wilkinson told City's website.

“To make such a positive start and then find ourselves conceding three goals after 20 minutes is really, really disappointing.

“For us it’s about learning the lessons of those 20 minutes.

“Before their late fourth goal I thought we were well on track to get back as we were doing a lot of positive things.

“So, when we sit down and reflect there will be some clear and obvious lessons for the young players in terms of managing the game.

“So yes, a lot to be disappointed about but there were a lot of positives to draw on too.”