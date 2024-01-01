Barella: Inter Milan showed right attitude for Man City draw

Tribal Football
Barella: Inter Milan showed right attitude for Man City drawAction Plus
Inter Milan attacker Nicolo Barella was happy with their 0-0 draw at Champions League opponents Manchester City.

Barella insists they matched City blow-for-blow on Wednesday night.

“This team won the Scudetto last season and didn’t do enough in the Champions League, so this year we want to do more in Europe,” Barella told Amazon Prime Video Italia.

“We are growing, we earned experience along the way and that helps. We reached the Final two years ago, our ambition is to do it again, then in football anything can happen.

“Today against a very strong team we proved that we can play on the same level. In the end, incidents then decide the results.

“I liked the attitude, because after a not very good performance against Monza, we could’ve come here with tension, but instead we gave 200 per cent and that is the mentality we need to go all the way.”

