Man City starlet Afa-Ruprecht tipped for very bright future
Manchester City youngster Farid Afa-Ruprecht is being tipped for a bright future.

The young talent is the latest academy star staking a claim for a first team spot.

City EDS head coach Ben Wilkinson spoke about the talent with the Manchester Evening News.

He stated: "I'm sure with the assets he's got he's got a real chance of having a good career.

"Because he's exceptionally quick - that's what people pay big money for in world football. If you can add consistency in your end product it gives you a real chance.”

"He came over to England, spoke very little English. Soon after that to be thrust into an environment like this, it's an unbelievable change for a young boy of 15, 16 which he was at the time," recalled Wilkinson. 

"I've worked with him for most of that period and the biggest thing is you need to show patience with someone like him.

"He now has a real clear understanding of what we want from a winger, what his job is, what the roles and responsibilities are with and without the ball. He has real clarity on that now. He's delivering in moments, the challenge is to be really consistent for the next two years in U21s football."

