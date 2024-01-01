Tribal Football
Most Read
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Xhaka: I'm happy I got out of Arsenal
Merino closer to Arsenal debut
Man Utd monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder as move away could be on the cards
Man Utd management make Mainoo burnout call

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi satisfied after Man City draw

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi satisfied after Man City draw
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi satisfied after Man City drawAction Plus
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was pleased with their 0-0 draw at Champions League opponents Manchester City.

It was the first time in two years that City hadn't scored in the Champions League at home.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Inzaghi said afterwards: "The lads did really well, we knew the quality of our opponents, but we worked well and could’ve hurt them more in some situations.

“We suffered a little more in the second half, but those Darmian and Mkhitaryan chances could’ve gone in. I congratulated the lads, now we move forward.

"This is the first time we haven’t scored this season and it is something we need to work on.

“Against these sides like Manchester City and Real Madrid, you always seem like you might be able to score a goal, but then they manage to rescue it.

“Taremi did well to pass it to Carlos Augusto and Ederson made a good save. As for Darmian, he said that he heard Barella call for the pass, their defender did well to intercept, otherwise it would’ve been clear on goal.”

Inter next meet AC Milan this weekend.

Inzaghi added: “It will be a derby, we all know what that means for the club and our fans. They never stopped singing tonight in Manchester. We will stay here overnight, fly back tomorrow and try to prepare the match in just a few days.”

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie AManchester CityInterPremier League
Related Articles
Guardiola admits Inter Milan will be a huge challenge for Man City
Man City boss Guardiola fully focused on Inter Milan clash
Capello: I want to see if Inter Milan have closed gap on Man City