Liverpool defeated by RB Leipzig in UYL

Liverpool suffered defeat in the UEFA Youth League for the first time this season.

The Reds were beaten 3-1 away from home against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

While Kieran Morrison did get a consolation goal for the English side, they were unable to turn the tide in their favor.

Barry Lewtas’ team were outmatched by their German opponents, despite the senior side triumphing over Leipzig’s senior team.

The Reds next take on Bayer Leverkusen, which is likely to be an even more challenging contest.