Slot happy as Liverpool win at RB Leipzig: Nunez scored?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was pleased with their 1-0 Champions League win at RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Darwin Nunez struck the winner midway through the first-half.

Slot later said, "I don’t think we started the game really well in the first 10 or 15 minutes, but after that I liked a lot what I saw. Many, many, many times we played through their press, opened up their midfield and went for an attack.

"That led to the first goal, that led to a few chances – more than a few and then in the end it’s a pity that you still need your two centre-backs to play such a big game and your goalkeeper to make two such important saves because a game like this should have been ours after 60, 70 minutes and it wasn’t. That’s why the last 20 were still difficult for us."

On Nunez, he said: "I’m always happy when we score a goal and I’m not that much into it who scores it. It is always good to see all of our players scoring goals and I think in the lead-up to the goal, Cody (Gakpo) and Mo (Salah) were just as important in the goal as Darwin was. What I liked from Darwin was that he was also strong, comfortable on the ball, kept the ball a lot, fighting if he had to defend, so he made it a really difficult game for the two centre-backs of Leipzig. And then for him scoring, I think that is always nice for a striker to be on the scoresheet."

Asked about how close RBL came to equalising, Slot insisted: "You were not inside the stadium? You thought we didn’t dominate? If you play good teams and if you play a pot one team in an away game, there will always be moments in the game that the other team has some moments as well and I think one of them was from a corner kick. The way I looked at this game was that we had, for large parts of the game, total dominance like in all the other games we played except for the one against Chelsea.

"So, I am not worried at all about this game, I was a bit more worried, if you want to call it like this, after the Chelsea game. But this is how I like to see our team play: much more chances than the other team, much more ball possession, much more time freeing up the midfield from build-up. So, that was good but I agree with you that if you were only there for the first 10 and the last 20 (minutes) that there were also difficult phases in the game. But that, at this level, is what happens in football."