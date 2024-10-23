Gakpo on Liverpool's tough fixtures ahead: "Everybody wants to play these games"

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo says the whole squad is excited to play in what could be the club's toughest run of games all season as they prepare to face Red Bull Leipzig.

Arne Slot’s side face Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night then last season's runners-up Arsenal on Sunday.

"I think everybody as a player wants to play those games," Gakpo told Liverpoolfc.com. "When you are at a big club, as Liverpool (is), you have the opportunity to get these games in the Champions League and in the league. We are all looking forward to it.

"I enjoy it. I think it's the best feeling to just play games – maybe not so much training but more games.

"I think every player likes to get as much minutes as possible and to play at the highest level, to show yourself again and again. That's what we all try to do every game."

The revamped league phase has been a hot topic amongst the media and players who could strike due to the increased number of games this season. Gakpo opened up on how the new system is exciting as it allows bigger games to be played each week.

"It's a little bit different," Gakpo said of the competition's changes. "I think everybody still has to get used to it because I think everybody was used to the group phase and playing each other twice.

"Now it's different but it's nice. You have a lot of difficult matches, 'bigger' games all over the Champions League now. But at the end it's all about the result and we go there as well for the win, to play a good game. Hopefully we can get the win."

Leipzig will be another huge test for Slot’s side who are missing the likes of Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa, but Gakpo admits he is hopeful ahead of their clash with the German side who lost to Juventus last time out.

“We just have to show our strengths again and then hopefully we can get the win.

"From what I know, they (Leipzig) have a good team – Xavi Simons plays there, Lutsharel Geertruida as well, (Lois) Openda in the striker position played in Holland as well before.

"They have a good team, young players, good players. Hopefully it's a good game, a fun game to watch, a fun game to play and hopefully at the end we will win."