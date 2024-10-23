Nunez proves Liverpool matchwinner at RB Leipzig

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez proved the matchwinner as the Reds won 1-0 at Champions League opponents RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Nunez was handed a rare start in the absence of the injured Diogo Jota and delivered on the night as he struck midway through the first-half.

The winner came via Mohamed Salah's good lead-up play as the Uruguayan forced home his effort.

Nunez was lively on the night and was unlucky not to earn a penalty when he appeared to be fouled by Willie Orban.

At the other end of the pitch, Caoimhin Kelleher was again impressive as the Reds goalkeeper denied Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko with two superb saves.

Alexis Mac Allister struck the crossbar in the second-half as Liverpool held strong and took away the three points thanks to Nunez's winner.