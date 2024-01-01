Liverpool coach Lewtas happy with return of "fantastic" UYL

Liverpool Under-19s boss Barry Lewtas is excited about the UEFA Youth League restarting.

The Reds are set to take on the youth versions of the teams they are facing in the senior Champions League.

Lewtas spoke about the competition’s return: “It’s a fantastic competition for the young players but also for the Academy, the staff included. You come up against some of the best players and some of the best coaches in Europe so for us, a real exciting opportunity and an exciting opportunity for the players because of the number of players in the past who played in this competition going on to play for the first team. It’s a real good stepping stone and a test in their young career.”

He then added on the challenge of facing AC Milan’s youngsters: “We played two real good games against AC Milan a couple of seasons ago when we were last in the competition, we won 1-0 in Kirkby and drew in Milan.

“Great occasions as well, AC Milan are a fantastic team and a fantastic name in European football so for us we are really excited to go back there and certainly without doubt it’s going to be a big challenge for us having seen what they are capable of, but it’s one we are really looking forward to.”