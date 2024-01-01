Liverpool keeper Alisson admits admiration for AC Milan and Maignan

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has sung the praises of AC Milan counterpart Mike Maignan.

Liverpool go to San Siro tonight for their Champions League opener.

Former Roma No1 Alisson said: "It’s always a pleasure to me, coming back to this country. I also come back here on holiday with my family – it’s always a lovely and special place to be. I always repeat the same: I love Italy. Tomorrow will be a tough game for us. Before us is a great team, a huge club, an historic club – we know that because we know the history of football.

"We know that these two teams have competed in great finals and matchdays, there have been a couple of them in the 2000s. For us, it’s a pleasure to play in a game like this tomorrow. We are ready to fight to get our targets."

On Milan goalkeeper Maignan, he said: "Mike Maignan is a great goalkeeper, he is doing incredibly well and he has been doing so for three, four, five years. Since he came here to Milan he has always played wonderfully, and also with the French national team he has replaced a wonderful, great goalkeeper who has been a world champion. He is doing great, every time he goes to the pitch he plays very well.

"He is a very physical player, he is quick, he has technical skills. He is a very clean player. He is a very good goalkeeper, he is one of the 10 best worldwide. In terms of quality as a goalkeeper, he has advanced a lot. There are so many good goalkeepers but he is one of the best."