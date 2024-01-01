The top 5 Premier League headlines from this weekend

The Premier League brought some shock results yet again with many top sides making headlines for the wrong reasons, here are the top 5 from this weekend.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SECURE SHOCK WIN AT ANFIELD

Forest have had an excellent start to the season so far and remained unbeaten this weekend after taking their chances against a Liverpool side who looked unrecognisable in front of adisappointed home crowd.

After a stale first half in which neither side impressed it took a Callum Hudson-Odoi goal to separate the two sides in the second, stunning Liverpool who struggled to string two passes together throughout the contest.

Reds boss Arne Slot failed to make an impact with his substitutions which included the likes of Darwin Nunez who managed just 8 touches in 30 minutes. Forest sailed away with their first win at Anfield for 55 years, leaving Liverpool in the dust.

EVERTON WINLESS STREAK CONTINUES

The Toffees were beaten 3-2 at Aston Villa on Saturday and have lost their first four games this season for the first time in 66 years.

Everton were ahead 2-0 ahead against Bournemouth in their last league game and lost 3-2, now after leading 2-0 against Villa they fell apart and lost in what is a heartbreaking season so far for Everton fans.

Villa striker Ollie Watkins scored a brace whilst Jhon Duran hit a screamer to put his side ahead with 15 minutes to go, keeping Everton dead bottom of the table with zero points.

ARSENAL RULE NORTH LONDON

Gabriel's second-half header gave Arsenal a crucial victory at Tottenham despite being without captain Martin Odegaard and key midfielder Declan Rice through injury and suspension respectively.

Goalkeeper David Raya excelled in the early stages to keep Spurs at bay as the Gunners soaked up the pressure as they continued their phenomenal away defensive record.

Tottenham now sit 13th in the league after winning just one in four so far against bottom of the table Everton. They face Brentford then Manchester United next in the league as they search for another win.

HAALAND BREAKS ANOTHER RECORD

Erling Haaland now has a record nine goals in Manchester City’s opening four Premier League matches, beating Wayne Rooney’s previous mark of eight in 2011-12.

Manchester City performed an epic comeback against Brentford after going 1-0 down thanks to Yoane Wissa just 20 seconds in.

The Norwegians double helped his side collect three points which is even more incredible after the recent loss of a close family friend, Ivar Eggja which would have affected the striker mentally going into the game.

CRYSTAL PALACE RESCUE POINT AGAINST LEICESTER

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice to rescue a point for a Palace side who have struggled so far this season as they now sit just one point away from the relegation zone.

The struggling Eagles side should have picked apart the newly promoted Leicester but continued their poor form as they had to fight to salvage a draw which does not reflect well on manager Oliver Glasner, who said the comeback showed great quality.

"But this comeback quality, this great impact from the subs, shows that we have a great group again and we will work hard to go from OK football to good football and then to excellent football."