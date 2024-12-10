Liverpool coach Lewtas admits Girona UYL clash a must-win

Liverpool coach Barry Lewtas admits they face a must-win game at UEFA Youth League opponents Girona today.

The Reds meet Girona in Spain sitting 20th on the table, with the top 22 to progress to the next phase.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lewtas told the club's website of the need to win: "A hundred per cent. I think the reality is, whatever we needed we would be heading to Girona trying to win the game, as we always do. I don't think at this level you are looking to do anything else, so for us the kind of preparation and the intent to go and win a game of football remains.

"The good thing is for these boys and their development we are under pressure to go and get a result, which is great. That is part of the competition as well in terms of trying to get boys to understand the demands of the game and it's something we are looking forward to."

On what he expects to face from Girona, Lewtas also stated: "One thing is for sure when I look at the games we play in, it has certainly been a demanding group, which is great in terms of how difficult these games have been. For us, the positive is with a game to go we have a chance of qualifying. I've been in this situation before in this competition in terms of trying to top the group and needing something from the final game.

"It's nothing different and in terms of the opposition, we know they are going to be a good team. They are a couple of points ahead of us and have done well throughout the group and haven't lost a game. They will be a tough team to play against but we are certainly ready.

"We have produced some really good performances and they have been getting better every game. We fell short with the result against Real Madrid but there was a lot of positives to take from it. We need to try to build on our last performance and try to be the best version of ourselves to try to get that win in Girona."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play