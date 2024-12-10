Girona midfielder Romeu: Upsetting Liverpool not impossible

Girona midfielder Oriol Romeu insists they're capable of upsetting Champions League opponents tonight.

Girona welcome Premier League leaders Liverpool after suffering a home defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday. But Romeu, formerly of Chelsea and Southampton, insists Girona are capable of matching them.

The match:

“It is a historic and unique match, but, playing at home, we want to win and try to maximize our chances of playing in the Playoffs. With our best version we can stand up to the challenge.”

Little to lose:

“The chances are not ideal, but it is not impossible. We will have a historic atmosphere to create an exciting atmosphere and for Liverpool to suffer. If we are in good form, we can win and thus have a chance of progressing.”

Format:

“I was surprised. The fact that everything was so open surprised us. Some teams have scored more than expected, others the opposite. It is an interesting and different format and the competition has come to life.”

English experience:

“Even if you know them, they are renewed year after year. Since Klopp was there, they are electric, transitional, vertical and offensive. I know them, but the difficulty is maximum and the new players who arrive are there to play what they want.”

Enjoying the Champions League:

“It is a historic event to enjoy the Champions League, thanks to last season’s great performance. Enjoying it, but competing, the fact of enjoying it does not mean that we throw away the games. Winning will give us a chance of being in the next round.”

Personal level:

“I am enjoying myself more on the pitch and I am close to the version that I like the most. I feel mentally more comfortable when faced with complex team situations.”