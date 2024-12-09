Girona coach Michel: My dream is to beat Liverpool with 90th minute Stuani goal

Girona coach Michel admits he "dreams" of defeating Champions League opponents Liverpool tomorrow night.

Girona host the Reds on Tuesday night days after a home hammering by Real Madrid.

However, Michel insists they face the Premier League leaders without fear.

Historic match in Girona:

“We have prepared the match normally. We have had a tactical discussion to give our best version. They dominate all the concepts of the game, attack, defence and transition, they are very good. But if we give our best version I am calm. In football anything is possible. We need our people more than ever because it is a historic match.

"We have to enjoy and compete with our best version. It is possible that even with that you will not win, I don't know, but you have to see a recognisable game and everyone is proud and well represented. Tomorrow will be a historic day for us. We have the 'Girona pride', humility and we want to grow. You grow in defeat and in victory and I am sure that you do when you compete at 100%."

His dream of playing against Liverpool:

“It means a lot to me. It was a dream as a player. I played in Europe, UEFA with Rayo and I was in the quarter-finals and Liverpool was there too (they played the final against Alavés, led by Delfí Geli, the Girona president). At Rayo I always sang 'next year Rayo-Liverpool' and it was a dream. After qualifying for the Champions League, they were an opponent I wanted. Playing at Anfield or here is the same, it's a dream for everyone. It will be a special day for Girona, the club, the team and the fans. We have to enjoy and compete at 100%."

Personal experience:

“I will definitely enjoy it. It is a special match for everyone. The club has come here on its own merits, it is deserved and I need to enjoy it. I will do it because I deserve it too. It will be a very nice day. We have to prepare for the match in the best possible way. I really like being there, against Liverpool. It will be special for me, of course. My dream is to beat Liverpool 1-0 with a goal from Stuani in the 90th minute.”

Liverpool:

“They dominate all the concepts of the game. Their game is very dynamic, they change structure at any moment and they have players with top intensity and pressure. If you get behind them they are capable of winning duels, Van Dijk and Gomez are very fast, in one-on-one situations they win duels... if they are in a low block they are capable of defending the area because they are strong in the air. They double us at high intensity. We will have to run more than ever. But we can do it, of course. They dominate everything and that is why we have to think about ourselves, be ourselves and give the best version of ourselves. We will see with the atmosphere that we have to create... we need the magic of Montilivi to make history.”

Opportunities to beat Liverpool:

“There were two games, the one against Madrid and this one, in which you need the opponent to not be very accurate, that's the reality. The other day we competed very well against Madrid in 35 minutes and with the 0-1 the game changed. Liverpool are the same, any player up front hurts you. They put you under a lot and make you be perfect and they don't be accurate. They are a very difficult team to stop. We have to give our best version. For motivation, enthusiasm and atmosphere we can't let the opportunity to be ourselves pass us by. It's a historic game and we have to show that we are going to fly.”

Style of play:

“We want to see an aggressive Girona team with and without the ball. They dominate the game. I prefer to have the mentality of recovering the ball as quickly as possible, we have to look forward with and without the ball. It is possible that at times we are defending spaces, but the mentality has to be very aggressive. The people have to be shouting for a historic moment, for the fans to take us to an incredible day and for the player not to get tired of running.”

Mohamed Salah:

“We have talked about it, there is always the possibility of controlling a player. Every team tries to do that. He is in incredible form. The ability to concentrate and pay attention, to be ready to defend a player for 90 minutes is what you have to do. We need to be an aggressive team defensively at all times of the game. The data says that we are a team that defends well, but there are times when we stop doing it, like in transition and that is where Liverpool are the best team in the world. There are many things to improve in order to grow and facing Madrid and Liverpool helps you grow. These are moments to enjoy, compete and learn.”

